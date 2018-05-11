Print This

Title

Extra Security on AP Exams

By

Scott Jaschik
May 11, 2018
Comments
 
 

The College Board on Tuesday night ordered extra security precautions for Advanced Placement tests given Wednesday and some that are still coming up. The College Board told those supervising tests to require those taking them in the Eastern time zone to remain for the entire test plus extra time, generally about 30 minutes. A College Board spokesman said that the extra security was based on information obtained by the College Board but declined to elaborate. Generally, measures such as those ordered for Eastern time zones are given when testing entities find a cheating scheme that would involve students in Eastern time zones quickly telling those in the West about questions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Pay What You Want
The Cat in the Acknowledgments Page
Higher Ed’s Role in Addressing School Violence

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Review of 'What School Could Be'
Friday Fragments
'A Thirsty Land' Is a Great Book for Campus Water Scarcity Nerds
Alt-Ac Roundup
Mammals In Space
11 Hours of Pure Enjoyment with Lawrence Wright's 'God Save Texas’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top