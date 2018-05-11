Extra Security on AP Exams

The College Board on Tuesday night ordered extra security precautions for Advanced Placement tests given Wednesday and some that are still coming up. The College Board told those supervising tests to require those taking them in the Eastern time zone to remain for the entire test plus extra time, generally about 30 minutes. A College Board spokesman said that the extra security was based on information obtained by the College Board but declined to elaborate. Generally, measures such as those ordered for Eastern time zones are given when testing entities find a cheating scheme that would involve students in Eastern time zones quickly telling those in the West about questions.