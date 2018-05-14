Print This

Endicott President, in Post Since 1987, Dies

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2018
Photo of Richard E. WylieEndicott College announced that its president since 1987, Richard E. Wylie (at right), died Saturday. During his presidency, Wylie oversaw dramatic changes at Endicott, which shifted from a small, two-year college for women to a coeducational institution offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. Commencement ceremonies later this week will take place as scheduled, "as Dr. Wylie would have wanted, in support of students and their successes," said a spokesman.

