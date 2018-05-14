Title
Grad Rates Up With Tennessee Promise
May 14, 2018
The first class of students who participated in Tennessee Promise, the pioneering state program to offer free community college, are graduating at higher rates than those in the previous class did, The Tennessean reported. For those who started community college when the program began, 21.5 percent graduated within five years. That's seven percentage points higher than the prior class.
