'Red Robes': The Meaning of Commencement

By

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2018
To mark commencement season, North Carolina State University invited graduating seniors to a studio to try on a graduation robe and to discuss off the cuff their feelings about graduating. The student pride might challenge cynics out there. The videos may be found here. We've placed one below.

