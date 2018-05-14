Title
'Red Robes': The Meaning of Commencement
May 14, 2018
To mark commencement season, North Carolina State University invited graduating seniors to a studio to try on a graduation robe and to discuss off the cuff their feelings about graduating. The student pride might challenge cynics out there. The videos may be found here. We've placed one below.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!