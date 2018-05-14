Print This

Title

Stabbing Death in Sonoma State Dormitory

By

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

A man was stabbed to death in a Sonoma State University dormitory Sunday night, and authorities have arrested a man. The university said that both the victim and the man arrested are "college aged," but there is no confirmation of whether they are students.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of "Lolita," by Vladimir Nabokov
Why I Teach 'Lolita'
Pay What You Want
The Cat in the Acknowledgments Page

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

It Doesn’t Just Seem Harder…
The Evolution of the Student Body Continues
'The Signals Are Talking' and the Future of Higher Ed
Getting Involved: Combining Work and Play
Student Loans in Brazil: Investment or Expenditure?
A Review of 'What School Could Be'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top