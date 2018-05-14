Title
Stabbing Death in Sonoma State Dormitory
May 14, 2018
A man was stabbed to death in a Sonoma State University dormitory Sunday night, and authorities have arrested a man. The university said that both the victim and the man arrested are "college aged," but there is no confirmation of whether they are students.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!