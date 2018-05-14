U of Washington Postdocs Form Union

Postdoctoral researchers at the University of Washington voted to form a union affiliated with United Auto Workers, they announced Friday. More than 700 of the campus’s 1,100 postdocs participated in the election, with 89 percent of unchallenged ballots being cast in favor of unionization, according to the union.

Postdoc unions remain relatively rare. In Washington, the university previously argued that some 40 percent of postdocs should not be included in the union. Yet it said it wouldn’t stand in the way of a vote after a March protest by hundreds of researchers, according to The Seattle Times. The university maintained that 130 positions should not be included in the union and planned to challenge only those votes.