Texas, Florida Colleges Dominate Aspen Finalists

The Aspen Institute has named the 10 finalists for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence today.

The biennial award recognizes two-year institutions that are improving student outcomes and access. Each of the colleges must demonstrate that it is making significant achievements in student learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer to a four-year institution, employment and postgraduate earnings, and providing access and closing achievement gaps for low-income students and students of color.

In April, the winner will receive $1 million, but before then the finalists will meet with a team of national experts assembled by Aspen on their campuses to demonstrate their achievements.

This year's finalists are:

Broward College, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

City University of New York's Kingsborough Community College, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Indian River State College, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Miami Dade College, in Miami, Fla.

Mitchell Technical Institute, in Mitchell, S.D.

Odessa College, in Odessa, Tex.

Palo Alto College, in San Antonio

Pasadena City College, in Pasadena, Calif.

Pierce College at Fort Steilacoom, in Lakewood, Wash.

San Jacinto College, in Pasadena, Tex.

Mitchell Technical, Palo Alto and Pierce Colleges are all first-time finalists, while the other colleges have either been finalists or finalist with distinction or received the organization's Rising Star award for demonstrating rapid improvement.

The 2017 Aspen Prize was awarded to Lake Area Technical Institute in South Dakota. Former winners are not eligible to reapply for the prize.