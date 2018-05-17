Print This

Title

Career Training Groups Encouraged by Trump Pick for CTE Job

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

Career and technical education groups said they are pleased to have one of their own nominated for assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education -- the top job dealing with work-force issues at the Department of Education.

The White House this week said it would nominate Scott Stump, an executive at learning services firm Vivayic Inc., for the job. Previously, Stump worked for more than a decade in the Colorado Community College System, where he served as assistant provost of career and technical education.

"From the perspective of someone in the field of CTE, he is someone we know, we trust, we think has incredible knowledge about the system of career and technical education," said Kimberly Green, executive director of Advance CTE, which advocates for high-quality career training programs. "He has dedicated his entire professional career to this area."

Stump also has a connection to the organization, having served as a board president of Advance CTE. Green said she wasn't aware of another pick for the assistant secretary job in recent memory who had a direct connection to career training. Others have had backgrounds in adult education -- which deals mostly with basic academic competencies -- or policy backgrounds with little connection to career training.

The Trump administration pulled the nomination of its first pick for the job, Michigan state representative Tim Kelly, after years-old blog posts came to light that included offensive remarks about women and Muslims. In contrast with Kelly, Stump has a deep professional background in the area covered by the office.

Kermit Kaleba, federal policy director at the National Skills Coalition, said that's a positive, given uncertainty over the position at the department.

"I'm heartened to see they've got someone who is conversant with different players in the system and who, I think, will have the best interests of the student and other stakeholders in mind," he said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Financial ‘Safety Schools’ Are Hard to Find
Overreacting to College Student Suicide?
A Risky Future on College Sports Betting

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Applying Blunt Instruments More Efficiently
Giving Creative Feedback – A Guide for Those Who Aren’t Creative
Georgia Tech and the Scholarship of Institutional Learning Innovation
Catching Up with Safiya Noble’s Algorithms of Oppression
Getting Through Graduate School with a Day-to-Day Job
Salutations

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top