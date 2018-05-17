Print This

Missouri-Columbia Plans to Close 12 Graduate Programs

Doug Lederman
May 17, 2018
The University of Missouri's flagship Columbia campus will "inactivate" 12 graduate programs and create a new College of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies as part of a reorganization that follows a yearlong review. The programs that will be discontinued entirely are a master's program in religious studies, the master's and Ph.D. programs in nuclear engineering, and the nuclear safeguards science and technology graduate certificate. Most of the other affected programs will be folded into other programs, according to a letter from Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

The number of programs ultimately closed was far smaller than those potentially targeted by a university committee during the winter.

