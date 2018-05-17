Senate Confirms Mick Zais as Deputy Education Secretary

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Trump's nomination of Mitchell (Mick) Zais as deputy secretary of education, the No. 2 position to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The deputy secretary has in recent years had relatively little responsibility for and oversight of postsecondary education, but that's because most recent administrations have had an under secretary position as well, and the person in that role has typically focused on higher education while the deputy has played a key K-12 role. But in an administration that has sought to trim budgets and federal staffing, there may be no under secretary.

Zais spent most of his career in the U.S. Army, rising to brigadier general, but more recently served as the state superintendent of education for South Carolina, an elected position, from 2011 to 2014. Previously he served as president of Newberry College, a private four-year college also in South Carolina.