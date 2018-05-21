Print This

Marylhurst Professors Oppose Closure

By

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Faculty members at Marylhurst University are circulating a memo that opposes the surprise announcement Thursday that the Oregon institution will shut down. University leaders said that declining enrollments make it impossible to sustain the institution. But a statement sent to Oregon Public Radio said that the university board had not considered all options, including operating Marylhurst as a smaller institutions with a narrower mission than it has had.

 

