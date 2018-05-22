Finalists for UMass Boston Chancellor Withdraw

All three finalists to become chancellor of the University of Massachusetts have dropped out of the search, the Associated Press reported. Faculty members have been calling for a new search, saying that the finalists did not have the right skills to lead the institution. Many professors have been growing increasingly frustrated with system leaders whom faculty members say are not sufficiently supportive of UMass Boston. Anger has grown following a deal for the university system to obtain the campus of Mount Ida College, which shut down, for the UMass Amherst campus. Marty Meehan, president of the system, said he was "mortified" by the turn of events, and had apologized to the finalists.