Print This

Title

Finalists for UMass Boston Chancellor Withdraw

By

Scott Jaschik
May 22, 2018
Comments
 
 

All three finalists to become chancellor of the University of Massachusetts have dropped out of the search, the Associated Press reported. Faculty members have been calling for a new search, saying that the finalists did not have the right skills to lead the institution. Many professors have been growing increasingly frustrated with system leaders whom faculty members say are not sufficiently supportive of UMass Boston. Anger has grown following a deal for the university system to obtain the campus of Mount Ida College, which shut down, for the UMass Amherst campus. Marty Meehan, president of the system, said he was "mortified" by the turn of events, and had apologized to the finalists.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Tom Wolfe and College Sex
Let's End Commencement
Portrait of a Puritanical Knucklehead

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

It’s Baaaaack...
Kurlansky's 'Milk!' and the Food Biography Genre
Reheated Takes
Social Change is the Art of Persuasion
Why I'm Stubbornly Optimistic About the Future of Small Colleges
Offices

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top