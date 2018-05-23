House GOP Plans Meeting on PROSPER Act

House Republicans plan to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the PROSPER Act, the latest development involving the GOP plan to reauthorize the Higher Education Act. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has called the meeting, the first sign in months that the bill may be gaining momentum in the Republican caucus.

Since the PROSPER Act advanced out of committee on a party-line vote in December, it's encountered mostly opposition from higher ed groups, student and veterans organizations, and some Republican members concerned about the elimination of Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

In a hearing of the House Education and Workforce committee Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praised the bill, in particular its approach to expanding Pell Grants to short-term postsecondary programs.