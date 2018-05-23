Title
Inside Digital Learning: New York Doubles Down on OER
May 23, 2018
In "Inside Digital Learning" this week:
- State leaders in New York follow their $8 million investment in open educational resources with another $8 million this year. Here's what the CUNY and SUNY systems did with the money and have planned for the new funds.
- Changes are afoot -- with uncertain implications -- for a Canadian center focused on distance education.
- Ray Schroeder looks at how new MIT technology enabling communication between humans and computers might affect learning.
Read the full issue here.
