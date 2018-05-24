Print This

Fuller Seminary Will Sell Campus and Move

Scott Jaschik
May 24, 2018
Fuller Theological Seminary has announced that it will sell its Pasadena, California campus and move to a new site about 30 miles away. The seminary said that the sale would enable it to eliminate its debts and grow the endowment, while the new location would provide for less expensive housing options for faculty members and students. In its new facility, Fuller also said it plans to offer more hybrid and online offerings, as they have been experiencing enrollment growth.

 

