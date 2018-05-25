Print This

Academic Minute: Information Avoidance

Doug Lederman
May 25, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute: Kaitlin Woolley, assistant professor of marketing at the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, looks into how information avoidance can influence how you make your decisions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

