Orthodontist With $1 Million in Student Debt

A profile in The Wall Street Journal explores how an orthodontist, Mike Meru, faces student loan debt of $1,060,945.42. His debt (much of it interest) comes entirely from paying for dental school at the University of Southern California. The article explores the logic behind his borrowing, the advice he received from the university and the difficulties he faces in paying off his debt. While most people who borrow for higher education borrow less than $30,000 for a four-year degree, the share of student loan borrowers with debt of at least $100,000 has been going up -- and is now about 6 percent of those with debt.