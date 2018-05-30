Print This

2 New Hampshire Colleges Announce Plans to Merge

Scott Jaschik
May 30, 2018
Two private colleges in New Hampshire -- New England College and the New Hampshire Institute of Art -- announced Tuesday that they plan to merge. An announcement said that the combined institution would be able to strengthen academic offerings. In 2014, the art institute had talks with Southern New Hampshire University about a possible merger, but the art institute pulled out of those discussions.

