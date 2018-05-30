Print This

Academic Minute: Female Runners and Metabolism

By

Doug Lederman
May 30, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Joanne Donoghue, assistant professor of osteopathic manual medicine there, looks into a specific case where eating less and exercising more may hurt some athletes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

