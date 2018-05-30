Print This

U.S. to Limit Visa Length for Some Chinese Students

Elizabeth Redden
May 30, 2018
The Trump administration plans to limit the duration of some visas issued to Chinese citizens in response to concerns about intellectual property theft, the Associated Press reported. The State Department did not provide specifics about the changes, but a U.S. official told the Associated Press that instructions to U.S. embassies and consulates say that Chinese graduate students will be limited to one-year visas if they are studying certain high-tech areas like aviation and robotics. The reported changes will go into effect June 11.

Other national news outlets reported earlier this month that the Trump administration was considering various restrictions barring Chinese citizens from engaging in sensitive research at U.S. universities and research institutions due to concerns about them sharing technologies or trade secrets with China. 

