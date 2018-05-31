Print This

Think Tanks Stress Importance of Completion

By

Ashley A. Smith
May 31, 2018
Two think tanks, one leaning conservative and the other liberal, have partnered to release five reports detailing the importance of college completion.

The American Enterprise Institute and Third Way have teamed up to offer a series of bipartisan solutions to help policy makers address issues preventing students from graduation.

Each of the reports examines how to improve student outcomes, the importance of being academically prepared, why college completion matters, the best reforms to increase attainment and policy tools that should incentivize getting a degree.

