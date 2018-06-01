Print This

Academic Minute: Social Media and Student Satisfaction

By

Doug Lederman
June 1, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Melanie Austin, an assistant professor of occupational therapy, explains why some use of social media can have a positive benefit. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

