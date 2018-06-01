Man Charged with Threatening Professor

Police charged a Boston man with threat to commit assault and civil rights violations this week, months after he allegedly threatened a Bridgewater State University professor about his social media comments. The man, Matthew Prinn, allegedly left a voicemail for Garret Nichols, the professor, in September, saying “Let’s see how tough you are” and “I’m coming for you.” That was days after a local news channel reported that Garret had criticized President Trump and his supporters on social media, such as by writing, "Trump voters, you belong in this parade,” next to a picture of the Ku Klux Klan. Police identified Prinn after his name registered on Nichols’s caller ID, NECN reported. Charges were filed after university police subpoenaed Bridgewater State’s phone company for records. Many professors have been threatened over their public statements in recent years, but it's rare for these threats to result in criminal charges.