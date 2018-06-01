Moody's: Declining Enrollment Is Squeezing Tuition Revenue

Recently released data on declining college enrollments in the U.S. and constraints on tuition pricing will continue to suppress tuition revenue growth this year, according to Moody's, the credit-rating agency.

Moody's projects that this fiscal year, median net tuition revenue will increase just 2.4 percent for public universities and 2 percent for privates. In addition, roughly 20 percent of public universities and 23 percent of privates will have declining net tuition revenue this year, Moody's estimates.