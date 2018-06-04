Print This

Academic Minute: Making U.S. Hospitals More Affordable

Doug Lederman
June 4, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Michael Rosko, a professor in the Widener University School of Business Administration, discusses more efficient hospitals as an avenue to lower costs.

