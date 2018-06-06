Print This

Title

Nazareth Adjuncts Vote to Form Union

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 6, 2018
Comments
 
 

Adjunct faculty members at Nazareth College voted to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. Some 370 adjuncts were eligible to vote, with 184 casting ballots in support of unionization and 61 opposed. The college said in a statement that it respects the decision. "Nazareth values the contributions of our part-time faculty. These talented academics and practitioners are part of the fabric of our institution and integral to fulfilling Nazareth’s educational mission," it said. "Nazareth remains committed to preserving our positive and collaborative culture in service to our students and community."

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Defending Free Speech
Ready, Aim, FIRE!
Campus Politics and the English Language

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

To Pundits Who Proclaim That College Isn’t Worth It
A Traditional Ph.D. Does Not an Instructional Designer Make
Using Your Phone (or Watch) as Your Student ID
Summer Work and Summer Rest
Higher Education's Holistic Value: The Triple Helix
So Long, SAT Essay. Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top