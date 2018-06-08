Print This

35 Layoffs Among Job Cuts at Mizzou

Scott Jaschik
June 8, 2018
The University of Missouri at Columbia announced 30 layoffs and the elimination of another 155 vacant positions, The Columbia Missourian reported. The layoffs are of nonfaculty positions, but about 10 non-tenure-track faculty lines are among the jobs being eliminated. The university has been facing declining enrollment and tight state budgets.

