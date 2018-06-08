Print This

Title

New Leader for Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

By

Scott Jaschik
June 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

Giuseppe “Seppy” Basili (at right) has been named executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, which both provides scholarships to low-income students and publishes research on the challenges faced by such students and policies that may stand in the way of their enrolling in colleges. Basili has led numerous of the foundation's efforts thus far. He succeeds Harold O. Levy, who stepped down from leading the foundation after he was diagnosed with ALS.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Anchoring an Argument
The Case for Heritage Programming
in Study Abroad
Defending Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments: Kudos and Kids
The Wastefulness of College Competition
Natural Experiment Opportunities From Gift of' ‘Factfulness’ to New Graduates
What Do GradHackers Do All Summer?
Have You Ever Cancelled a Planned Conference Trip at the Last Minute?
The Last Performance Evaluation for a New Retiree

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top