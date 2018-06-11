Layoffs at DePaul, Saint Anselm

DePaul University announced 62 layoffs last week, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. A university statement said that the layoffs were part of "major cost-saving measures and strategic reductions in the FY19 budget, primarily in administrative and support expenses. These structural changes will place the university in a better long-term position to invest in strategic growth."

Meanwhile, 13 layoffs at Saint Anselm College (a much smaller institution than is DePaul) have left many students and alumni angry. A petition questions how decisions were made about the layoffs and criticizes the way the college failed to communicate about them.

A spokeswoman sent the following statement: "Although thankfully our enrollment and endowment are stronger than ever, this spring Saint Anselm College engaged in a strategic financial review, encompassing policies, programs and positions. This was done in the interest of ensuring a stable, healthy long-term financial future for the institution, particularly with regard to lowering our overall expense growth for long term projections. As result, reductions in operating expenses were achieved through various initiatives, including changing policies, eliminating or reducing certain programs, and not filling some roles that had been vacated. Ultimately, we also made the difficult decision to eliminate 13 existing administrative and staff positions (no faculty positions) across all levels and divisions."