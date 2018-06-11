Print This

SIU Board Calls Off Meeting on President

Scott Jaschik
June 11, 2018
The Executive Committee of the Southern Illinois University board was scheduled to meet Friday to discuss possible plans to remove Randy Dunn as system president. But the meeting was called off at the last minute, with the board chair saying that there was no need for an emergency meeting, The Southern Illinoisan reported.  Dunn has numerous critics among professors and politicians, so his long-term job security remains unclear. Tensions have grown since one of Dunn's email messages, denigrating faculty members, became public.

