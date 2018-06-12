Print This

Academic Minute: Understanding America's Gun Divide

By

Doug Lederman
June 12, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, James Shepperd, professor of psychology at the University of Florida, looks at one of the dividing lines and how both sides are actually concerned with the same thing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

