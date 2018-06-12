Print This

Law Schools Release Survey of Firms' Arbitration Policies

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 12, 2018
A group of top law schools on Monday released the results of a survey of workplace harassment policies at law firms recruiting on their campuses.

Those law schools asked the firms last month to respond to questions about mandatory arbitration agreements and other policies dealing with workplace harassment. Student organizers had pushed for the disclosure of those policies, and recent news reports had shown some major law firms required summer associates to sign mandatory arbitration or nondisclosure agreements.

The survey results showed several top law firms require arbitration for workplace disputes, although some noted that they do not require confidentiality and others exclude harassment or discrimination claims. Almost half of the 200 firms that received the survey chose not to respond.

