Undergraduate Education Group Chooses New Leader

By

Doug Lederman
June 13, 2018
Bringing Theory to Practice, a group focused on ensuring that undergraduate education prepares students for life as well as work, has named David Scobey as its new director.

Scobey is a longtime University of Michigan historian who has more recently had roles mixing scholarship and leadership at Bates College, the New School and The Graduate! Network.

He will succeed Donald W. Harward, a former president of Bates who helped found Bringing Theory to Practice in 2003. The group, which is affiliated with the Association of American Colleges and Universities and funded by several foundations, describes its mission this way: "to encourage and support colleges and universities in developing sustainable campus cultures that support the greater purposes of higher education: engaged learning and discovery, civic purpose, well-being, and preparation for a meaningful life."

