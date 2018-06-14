Community College Research Center Director Named

Thomas Brock was announced Wednesday as the next director of the Community College Research Center at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Brock is succeeding Tom Bailey, who founded CCRC and was named the next president of Teachers College.

Brock will take over as CCRC director in September. He is stepping down at the end of June as commissioner of the National Center for Education Research at the U.S. Department of Education and as director of the Institute of Education Sciences. Prior to joining IES, Brock was also the postsecondary policy area director at MDRC, a social policy research organization.

"I wanted to join CCRC first and foremost because I am drawn to its mission," Brock said in a news release. "Community colleges are a uniquely American institution -- offering virtually unfettered access to higher education to millions of students -- but are often beset by inadequate funding, low completion rates and other challenges. CCRC provides an objective analysis of community colleges' performance, examines the factors that impede their success and generates ideas and evidence for how they can improve."