Teaching Assistant Sues Over 'Inquisition'

In November, the case of Lindsay Shepherd became a major controversy when recordings surfaced of how officials at Wilfrid Laurier University questioned her use of a video in class showing a professor who does not back transgender rights. Shepherd never endorsed that professor's views, and used the video in a communications course for which she was a teaching assistant to talk about language. But university official grilled her about it, although the university later apologized for how it had treated her.

Now she is suing the university for $3.6 million Canadian, the equivalent of $2.8 million over what she is calling an "interrogation" that left her unemployable in academe, CBC News reported. The university, while affirming its apology, said it would "vigorously defend" the lawsuit.