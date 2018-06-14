Print This

Title

Teaching Assistant Sues Over 'Inquisition'

By

Scott Jaschik
June 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

In November, the case of Lindsay Shepherd became a major controversy when recordings surfaced of how officials at Wilfrid Laurier University questioned her use of a video in class showing a professor who does not back transgender rights. Shepherd never endorsed that professor's views, and used the video in a communications course for which she was a teaching assistant to talk about language. But university official grilled her about it, although the university later apologized for how it had treated her.

Now she is suing the university for $3.6 million Canadian, the equivalent of $2.8 million over what she is calling an "interrogation" that left her unemployable in academe, CBC News reported. The university, while affirming its apology, said it would "vigorously defend" the lawsuit.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Inside Look at Why Accreditation Works
Colleges Re-Bound?
What’s Wrong With
the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Where the Guys Aren’t
Journey Mapping: The New Way to Brainstorm
Reshaping the Narrative About the Future of Small Colleges
7 Ways Performance Reviews Are Misaligned With Learning Science
When Did We Decide to Make Parenthood So Expensive?
Calibrating Your Summer Speed: STEM Edition

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top