Accreditor Places Sweet Briar on Warning Status

Scott Jaschik
June 18, 2018
Sweet Briar College, which has generally boasted of a speedy recovery from its near closure in 2015, has been placed on warning status by its accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Meredith Woo, president of Sweet Briar, said in a statement to the campus that the warning related to the college's financial condition, but she said that the position is strong and has continued to improve. Sweet Briar has struggled to meet enrollment targets and has reduced faculty positions as part of a curricular redesign.

