Title
Anthropologists Issue Policy on Sexual Harassment
The American Anthropological Association on Friday announced a new Policy on Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault. It defines both harassment and assault as “professional misconduct” that hurts anthropologists individually, as a group and as a discipline. The policy echoes a recent report on misconduct in the sciences from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in emphasizing that harassment can be sexist as well as sexual and is linked to negative work and health consequences for targets. It also echoes the National Academies report in recommending fixes to the harassment problem that are not primarily based on complying with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits gender-based harassment. The new policy says it exists in tandem with the AAA’s Principles of Professional Responsibility and applies to members as well as nonmembers who participate in any AAA program or activity, anywhere. The association also encourages the application of the zero-tolerance policy in other settings.
While the AAA is not an adjudicating body, the policy says, the AAA Ombudspeople for Sexual Harassment and Assault will receive complaints of harassment in the context of AAA settings and activities, starting in October. They will ask about complainants’ desired outcomes, referring them to the police when appropriate, and serve as a resource by in various ways. If a complainant wishes for the ombudspeople to actively participate in resolving a complaint, the policy says, they will (with consent) discuss the complaint with the alleged harasser. The ombudspeople also may “facilitate discussion between both parties to achieve an informal resolution that is acceptable to the complainant,” and then follow up on the case, according to the policy. The policy recommends reporting misconduct that occurs outside AAA events to individual institutions.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!