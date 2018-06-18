Print This

Critics Question Conference on Facilitated Communication

Emma Whitford
June 18, 2018
Over 30 academics and professionals from universities around the world are calling on the University of Northern Iowa to cancel a two-day facilitated communication conference scheduled to take place next week. The conference will go ahead as planned despite the requests, The Gazette reports.

The critics of the conference -- from Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Melbourne, the University of London, Emory University and the University of Northern Iowa -- say that facilitated communication, a method of communication with nonverbal individuals by supporting their hands over a keyboard, is harmful and unethical. In their letter to UNI, they note that the practice was "thoroughly discredited over 25 years ago."

UNI did not respond to the letter except to say that it was received.

