More Faculty Departures at Rochester

Colleen Flaherty
June 18, 2018
Two more professors involved in a legal case against the University of Rochester over its handling of the Florian Jaeger case have resigned. Celeste Kidd and Steven Piantadosi, married assistant professors of brain and cognitive sciences, announced on Twitter that they’re moving their labs to the University of California, Berkeley, saying they leave not with anger but with “unshakable sadness” that students on campus “have no one in the administration who will support them.”

Last year, Kidd, Piantadosi and seven other past and present students and professors in the brain sciences department sued Rochester for what they described as an inadequate response to the sexual harassment concerns they raised about their department colleague, Jaeger, whom the university cleared of misconduct. Other professors involved in the case already have left the department to join other institutions.

A university spokesperson said that Rochester’s commitment to campus safety is “evident in the many policy revisions and programmatic and organizational enhancements” that are part of new president Richard Feldman’s Culture of Respect initiative.

