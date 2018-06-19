Print This

Technology Transfer Support Benefits Women

Colleen Flaherty
June 19, 2018
A forthcoming study in Technology and Innovation, the journal of the National Academy of Inventors, suggests that women benefit from technology transfer support efforts. Researchers compared the number of invention disclosures and patents filed by female faculty members at Washington University in St. Louis before and after the 2014 creation of campus's Women in Innovation and Technology program. Some 27 percent more female faculty members interacted with the university’s Office of Technology Management between 2013 and 2016 than in the previous three-year period. The number of patents filed by women increased by about 129 percent. Researchers also saw a slight uptick in female representation on invention disclosures over the same period.

Among other assistance, the university’s Women in Innovation and Technology program invites female scientists to participate in technology transfer and the commercialization of scientific work, training and networks of peers inside and outside the institution. “We are still one of the few universities that has a program dedicated to tracking female engagement,” co-author Nichole Mercier, director of technology management at Washington University, told the campus news service, encouraging institutions to tailor their own support system to their particular transfer trends.

