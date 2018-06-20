Print This

Academic Minute: Canine Life Spans and Size

Doug Lederman
June 20, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Ana Jimenez, assistant professor of biology at Colgate University, looks into why small dogs outlive big ones. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

