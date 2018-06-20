Print This

University of Guelph Gives Raises to Female Professors

Scott Jaschik
June 20, 2018
The University of Guelph, in Canada, has announced that it is giving raises of 2,050 Canadian dollars ($1,543) to every full-time faculty member who is female and who does not identify as male, The Canadian Press reported. The announcement followed a study finding that female faculty members earned less than their male counterparts, even controlling for factors such as seniority and performance.

