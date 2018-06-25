Valparaiso Law School May Move to Tennessee

Middle Tennessee State University has received a nonbinding letter of intent from Valparaiso Law School, a part of Valparaiso University in northwest Indiana, to transfer to Murfreesboro, the Daily News Journal reported.

After only 29 new students enrolled at Valparaiso Law School last fall, the university announced it would no longer admit new students and began seeking to merge the school with another university. Valparaiso president Sidney McPhee said that the law school would not be bought by or merge with MTSU, but that it would be more like a gift. The transfer is still in talks and awaits approval from each university's governing board and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

Tennessee is already home to six law schools, half of which are in Nashville. Tennessee state senator Bill Ketron said that a law school at MTSU could serve as an affordable alternative to the private schools at Vanderbilt and Belmont Universities and the unaccredited Nashville School of Law.