Google Launches IT Certificate at Community Colleges

Google announced Monday that it is introducing a professional certificate in IT support at more than 25 community colleges in California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin through a new partnership with Jobs for the Future.

The company has also partnered with more than 20 other companies to consider hiring students who complete the program for IT support positions. Those companies include Bank of America, Walmart, Sprint, PNC Bank and Hulu. The program begins this fall.

“Google is committed to training the work force of today and tomorrow, and we are thrilled to team up with community colleges to help graduates jump-start a new career in IT support,” said Jesse Haines, the director of Grow with Google, the company's initiative to increase economic opportunities for people, in a news release. “Community colleges play an important role in helping Americans get ahead, and they will be strong partners in Grow with Google’s mission to create more economic opportunities for Americans.”

Google's IT support certificate was launched in January using Coursera and takes about eight months to complete. So far, nearly 40,000 people have enrolled in the online program.