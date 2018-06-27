Print This

California Boot Camp Shuts Down

Lindsay McKenzie
June 27, 2018
Learners Guild, a California-based coding boot camp, has ceased operations.

On its website, Learners Guild said it “set out to create a radically accessible program” but was “unable to find a sustainable business model.”

The boot camp offered 10-month software developer training programs to students at no up-front cost. Students were not required to pay for their training until they secured a job with an income of more than $50,000.

Learners Guild was founded in 2015 and raised more than $10 million in investment.

Shereef Bishay, the founder of Learners Guild, also founded Dev Bootcamp, which was sold to Kaplan in 2014.

Both Dev Bootcamp and another early coding boot camp, the Iron Yard, closed their doors in 2017 -- prompting predictions of further consolidation in the space.

