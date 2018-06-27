Foundation Grants to Replicate Completion Consortium

Three groups of colleges -- 10 total -- have received funding from the ECMC Foundation to work together to increase student persistence and graduation rates among low-income, first-generation students and students of color.

The collaboration draws from the example of the University Innovation Alliance, a group of 11 public research universities from around the country that for five years have teamed up to substantially improve their graduation rates, with a focus on low-income and underrepresented student groups. That work has helped spawn other collaborations, including one being developed by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. And the UIA is a partner with the new ECMC grantees, which are: