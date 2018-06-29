Print This

55 Layoffs at Meharry Medical College

Scott Jaschik
June 29, 2018
Meharry Medical College has announced 55 layoffs, eliminating the positions of about 6.5 percent of employees, The Tennessean reported. President James Hildreth said the college needed to “adjust our workforce to optimize our resources and align them to our mission.” Meharry is among the few historically black medical colleges.

