Title
Does Huawei's Research Funding Pose a Threat?
The head of a Chinese telecommunications company has fired back after lawmakers sent a letter last week to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos asking her to investigate ties between the company and American universities on the grounds that research partnerships “may pose a significant threat to national security.”
The letter signed by 26 lawmakers – including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida who has emerged in recent months as a leading voice of concern about Chinese government influence over American academe, and Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican of Indiana – specifically raised concerns about the “Huawei Innovation Research Program,” which according to the letter provides funding to more than 50 U.S. universities for research in communication technologies, computer science, engineering and other related fields.
“Huawei is not a normal private sector company the way we have grown accustomed to thinking of the commercial economy in the West,” the letter states. “As the bipartisan report of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2012 recommended, '[b]ased on available classified and unclassified information, Huawei and vii ZTE cannot be trusted to be free of foreign state influence and thus pose a security threat to the United States and to our systems.'”
The letter further cites a chart from the National Intelligence Council that “makes clear that research partnerships with U.S. universities are a primary mode of ‘China’s Toolkit for Foreign Technology Acquisition.’”
Huawei's media office did not respond to Inside Higher Ed’s request for comment, but Reuters on Thursday quoted the chairman of the company, Eric Xu, describing Rubio and Banks as “closed-minded and ill-informed.”
"Their behavior shows not just an ignorance of how science and innovation works today, but also their own lack of confidence,” Xu said.
CNN reported further remarks from Xu. “It often takes decades or even hundreds of years of effort in research and development to translate science or theories into something that is available in the market,” Xu said. He said as well: “Huawei does not have exclusive access to what comes out of these partnerships. We benefit, as everybody else does, from the general advancement of science and technology."
Rubio responded on Twitter. “In attacking me #Huawei exec said it ‘takes decades’ to turn research into something marketable. The problem is #China steals our decades of research! Also said ‘everybody’ benefits from research. Problem is #China blocks everyone else from their market!”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!