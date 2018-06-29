Print This

White Supremacist Propaganda on Campus

Scott Jaschik
June 29, 2018
A new report from the Anti-Defamation League documents that there were 292 cases of white supremacist propaganda reported on campuses during the 2017-18 academic year, compared to 165 in 2016-17. Many of the images that appeared (see examples below) -- used Nazi or anti-Semitic imagery. In many cases, the posters or other materials that appeared on campuses were linked to off-campus groups, but the placement of the posters frequently upset many students and others on campuses.

