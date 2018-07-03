Print This

A Deep Dive into the Effects of Concussions

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 3, 2018
The Washington Post has featured one of the plaintiffs of an ongoing legal battle over concussions and their lingering effects against the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Les Williams played football for University of Alabama in the early 2000s. He recalled many of the hits he took during his college career, which he believes has led to constant headaches and mood changes, the Post reported.

These symptoms are consistent with men and women who have taken blows to the head and developed a brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

Researchers have found that a majority of professional football and college players developed CTE, which can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

